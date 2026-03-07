Kris Dunn And Clippers Face Grizzlies On March 7

In his most recent appearance, a 116-112 loss to the Spurs on March 6, Dunn put up four points, seven rebounds and five assists. Dunn leads his team in assists with 3.7 per game, and averages 8.0 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Grizzlies rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per contest.

