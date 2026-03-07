FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers

Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers • #8 PG

Kris Dunn And Clippers Face Grizzlies On March 7

Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 7. Dunn's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 116-112 loss to the Spurs on March 6, Dunn put up four points, seven rebounds and five assists. Dunn leads his team in assists with 3.7 per game, and averages 8.0 points and 3.3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Grizzlies rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kris Dunn

