Kris Dunn And Clippers Take On Bulls On March 13

In his last game, a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves on March 11, Dunn put up five points, six assists and four steals. Dunn is averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are allowing 120.2 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the league.

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