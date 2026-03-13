Kris Dunn And Clippers Take On Bulls On March 13
Kris Dunn and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, March 13. Dunn's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves on March 11, Dunn put up five points, six assists and four steals. Dunn is averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Bulls are allowing 120.2 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.