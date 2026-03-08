Kon Knueppel And Hornets Play Suns On March 8

In his last game, a 128-120 loss to the Heat on March 6, Knueppel tallied 27 points and four assists. Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.