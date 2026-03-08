FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Play Suns On March 8

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 8. Knueppel's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 128-120 loss to the Heat on March 6, Knueppel tallied 27 points and four assists. Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.2 points per game.

