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Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Play Nets On March 31

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 31. Knueppel's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Knueppel put up 13 points in his most recent game, a 114-99 loss to the Celtics on March 29. Knueppel is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kon Knueppel

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