Kon Knueppel And Hornets Play Nets On March 31

Knueppel put up 13 points in his most recent game, a 114-99 loss to the Celtics on March 29. Knueppel is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

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