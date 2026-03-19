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Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Take On Magic On March 19

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 19. Knueppel's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Knueppel posted 22 points and two steals in a 136-106 win over the Heat. Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kon Knueppel

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