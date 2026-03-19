Kon Knueppel And Hornets Take On Magic On March 19

In his last game on March 17, Knueppel posted 22 points and two steals in a 136-106 win over the Heat. Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.2 points per game.

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