Kon Knueppel And Hornets Take On Kings On March 11
Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 11. Knueppel's points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers on March 10, Knueppel tallied 15 points and two steals. Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.9 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.