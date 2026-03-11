FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Take On Kings On March 11

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 11. Knueppel's points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers on March 10, Knueppel tallied 15 points and two steals. Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kon Knueppel

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Charlotte HornetsRecent Charlotte Hornets Player News

View All Charlotte Hornets Player News