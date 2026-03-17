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Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Take On Heat On March 17

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, March 17. Knueppel's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Knueppel posted 20 points and six rebounds in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are conceding 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kon Knueppel

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