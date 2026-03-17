Kon Knueppel And Hornets Take On Heat On March 17

In his last game on March 14, Knueppel posted 20 points and six rebounds in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are conceding 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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