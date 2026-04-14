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Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Square Off Against Heat In Play-In Game

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Knueppel's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 12, Knueppel recorded 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 110-96 win over the Knicks. Knueppel averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 118.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kon Knueppel

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