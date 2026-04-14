Kon Knueppel And Hornets Square Off Against Heat In Play-In Game
Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Knueppel's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 12, Knueppel recorded 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 110-96 win over the Knicks. Knueppel averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Heat rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 118.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.