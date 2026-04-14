Kon Knueppel And Hornets Square Off Against Heat In Play-In Game

In his last game on April 12, Knueppel recorded 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 110-96 win over the Knicks. Knueppel averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 118.5 points per contest.

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