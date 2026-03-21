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Kon Knueppel
Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel

Charlotte Hornets • #7 SF

Kon Knueppel And Hornets Play Grizzlies On March 21

Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 21. Knueppel's points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 130-111 win over the Magic on March 19, Knueppel tallied 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kon Knueppel

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