Kon Knueppel And Hornets Square Off Against 76ers On March 28

In his last appearance, a 114-103 win over the Knicks on March 26, Knueppel totaled 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Knueppel is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

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