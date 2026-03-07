Kobe Sanders And Clippers Face Grizzlies On March 7

In his last game on March 6, Sanders recorded 10 points and two steals in a 116-112 loss to the Spurs. Sanders is averaging 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per game.

