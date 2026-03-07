FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kobe Sanders
Los Angeles Clippers

Kobe Sanders

Los Angeles Clippers • #4 SG

Kobe Sanders And Clippers Face Grizzlies On March 7

Kobe Sanders and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 7. Sanders' points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 6, Sanders recorded 10 points and two steals in a 116-112 loss to the Spurs. Sanders is averaging 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kobe Sanders

