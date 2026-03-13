Kobe Sanders And Clippers Take On Bulls On March 13
Kobe Sanders and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, March 13. Sanders' points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Sanders totaled two points in his most recent appearance, a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves on March 11. Sanders is averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Bulls are conceding 120.2 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.