FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers

Kobe Brown

Indiana Pacers • #24 SF

Kobe Brown And Pacers Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 7

Kobe Brown and the Indiana Pacers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 7. Brown's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 117-108 loss to the Cavaliers on April 5, Brown had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Brown is averaging 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.2 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kobe Brown

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News