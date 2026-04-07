Kobe Brown And Pacers Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 7

In his most recent action, a 117-108 loss to the Cavaliers on April 5, Brown had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Brown is averaging 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.2 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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