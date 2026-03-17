FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers

Kobe Brown

Indiana Pacers • #24 SF

Kobe Brown And Pacers Face Knicks On March 17

Kobe Brown and the Indiana Pacers play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 17. Brown's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 15, Brown recorded nine points, six rebounds and five assists in a 134-123 loss to the Bucks. Brown is averaging 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.6 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kobe Brown

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News