Kobe Brown And Pacers Face Knicks On March 17

Last time out on March 15, Brown recorded nine points, six rebounds and five assists in a 134-123 loss to the Bucks. Brown is averaging 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.6 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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