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Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers

Kobe Brown

Indiana Pacers • #24 SF

Kobe Brown And Pacers Face Bucks On March 15

Kobe Brown and the Indiana Pacers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 15. Brown's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Brown totaled eight points and seven rebounds in his last game, a 101-92 loss to the Knicks on March 13. Brown is averaging 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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