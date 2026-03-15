Kobe Brown And Pacers Face Bucks On March 15

Brown totaled eight points and seven rebounds in his last game, a 101-92 loss to the Knicks on March 13. Brown is averaging 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116 points per contest.

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