Klay Thompson And Mavericks Square Off Against Warriors On March 23

In his last game on March 21, Thompson put up 12 points in a 138-131 loss to the Clippers. Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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