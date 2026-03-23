Klay Thompson And Mavericks Square Off Against Warriors On March 23
Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 23. Thompson's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on March 21, Thompson put up 12 points in a 138-131 loss to the Clippers. Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Warriors are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.