Klay Thompson And Mavericks Face Timberwolves On March 30

In his last game on March 27, Thompson posted seven points in a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers. Thompson is averaging 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.4 points per game.

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