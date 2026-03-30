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Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks • #31 GF

Klay Thompson And Mavericks Face Timberwolves On March 30

Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, March 30. Thompson's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Thompson posted seven points in a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers. Thompson is averaging 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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