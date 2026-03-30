Klay Thompson And Mavericks Face Timberwolves On March 30
Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, March 30. Thompson's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 27, Thompson posted seven points in a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers. Thompson is averaging 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.4 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.