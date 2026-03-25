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Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks • #31 GF

Klay Thompson And Mavericks Square Off Against Nuggets On March 25

Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 25. Thompson's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Thompson posted 15 points in a 137-131 loss to the Warriors. Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.5 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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