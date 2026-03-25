Klay Thompson And Mavericks Square Off Against Nuggets On March 25

Last time out on March 23, Thompson posted 15 points in a 137-131 loss to the Warriors. Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.5 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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