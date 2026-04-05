Klay Thompson And Mavericks Square Off Against Lakers On April 5

Thompson tallied 18 points in his most recent appearance, a 138-127 loss to the Magic on April 3. Thompson is averaging 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 12th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115 points per game.

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