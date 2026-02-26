FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks • #31 GF

Klay Thompson And Mavericks Play Kings On Feb. 26

Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Feb. 26. Thompson's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24, Thompson had 17 points. Thompson is averaging 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 121.1 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

