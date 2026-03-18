Klay Thompson And Mavericks Square Off Against Hawks On March 18
Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, March 18. Thompson's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 13, Thompson posted six points in a 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers. Thompson is averaging 11.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Hawks rank 20th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.