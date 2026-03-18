Klay Thompson And Mavericks Square Off Against Hawks On March 18

In his last game on March 13, Thompson posted six points in a 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers. Thompson is averaging 11.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 20th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.6 points per game.

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