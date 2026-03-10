FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Klay Thompson And Mavericks Take On Hawks On March 10

Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, March 10. Thompson's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 122-92 loss to the Raptors on March 8, Thompson tallied five points. Thompson is averaging 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are giving up 117.3 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
