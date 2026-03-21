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Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks • #31 GF

Klay Thompson And Mavericks Take On Clippers On March 21

Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 21. Thompson's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Thompson totaled 17 points in his last appearance, a 135-120 loss to the Hawks on March 18. Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are conceding 112.7 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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