Klay Thompson And Mavericks Take On Clippers On March 21

Thompson totaled 17 points in his last appearance, a 135-120 loss to the Hawks on March 18. Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are conceding 112.7 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.