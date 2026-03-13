Klay Thompson And Mavericks Face Cavaliers On March 13

In his most recent game, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 10, Thompson put up 21 points and two steals. Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.8 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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