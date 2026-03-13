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Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks • #31 GF

Klay Thompson And Mavericks Face Cavaliers On March 13

Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 13. Thompson's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 10, Thompson put up 21 points and two steals. Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.8 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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