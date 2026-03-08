FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks

Khris Middleton

Dallas Mavericks • #20 GF

Khris Middleton And Mavericks Face Raptors On March 8

Khris Middleton and the Dallas Mavericks play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 8. Middleton's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 120-100 loss to the Celtics on March 6, Middleton tallied seven points. Middleton is averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are conceding 112.0 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Khris Middleton

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News