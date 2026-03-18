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Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks

Khris Middleton

Dallas Mavericks • #20 GF

Khris Middleton And Mavericks Play Hawks On March 18

Khris Middleton and the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, March 18. Middleton's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Middleton had six points and two steals in his most recent action, a 129-111 loss to the Pelicans on March 16. Middleton is averaging 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are surrendering 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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