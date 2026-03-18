Khris Middleton And Mavericks Play Hawks On March 18

Middleton had six points and two steals in his most recent action, a 129-111 loss to the Pelicans on March 16. Middleton is averaging 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are surrendering 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

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