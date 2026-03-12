FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Khris Middleton
Dallas Mavericks

Khris Middleton

Dallas Mavericks • #20 GF

Khris Middleton And Mavericks Take On Grizzlies On March 12

Khris Middleton and the Dallas Mavericks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, March 12. Middleton's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Middleton totaled 16 points in his last game, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 10. Middleton is averaging 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 118.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Khris Middleton

