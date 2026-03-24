Khaman Maluach And Suns Square Off Against Nuggets On March 24

In his most recent game, a 120-98 win over the Raptors on March 22, Maluach tallied seven points and seven rebounds. Maluach is averaging 2.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.4 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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