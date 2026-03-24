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Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns

Khaman Maluach

Phoenix Suns • #10 C

Khaman Maluach And Suns Square Off Against Nuggets On March 24

Khaman Maluach and the Phoenix Suns play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 24. Maluach's points prop was 4.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 120-98 win over the Raptors on March 22, Maluach tallied seven points and seven rebounds. Maluach is averaging 2.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.4 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Khaman Maluach

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