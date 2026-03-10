FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Khaman Maluach And Suns Take On Bucks On March 10

Khaman Maluach and the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 10. Maluach's points prop was 5.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 111-99 win over the Hornets on March 8, Maluach put up four points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Maluach is averaging 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

