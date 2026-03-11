FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz

Keyonte George

Utah Jazz • #3 SG

Keyonte George And Jazz Play Knicks On March 11

Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz play the New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 11. George's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 119-116 win over the Warriors on March 9, George tallied 15 points. George is tops on his team in points per contest (23.8), and averages 3.7 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

