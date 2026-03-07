FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz

Keyonte George

Utah Jazz • #3 SG

Keyonte George And Jazz Square Off Against Bucks On March 7

Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 7. George's points prop was 23.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 106-102 loss to the 76ers on March 4, George had 30 points. George leads his team in points per game (24.0), and averages 3.8 boards and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Keyonte George

