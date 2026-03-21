Kevin Porter Jr. And Bucks Take On Suns On March 21

In his last appearance, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17, Porter totaled 25 points, 10 assists and two blocks. Porter is averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.2 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

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