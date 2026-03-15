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Kevin Porter Jr.
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks • #7 SG

Kevin Porter Jr. And Bucks Square Off Against Pacers On March 15

Kevin Porter Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 15. Porter's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Porter tallied 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 122-99 loss to the Hawks on March 14. Porter is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.7 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Porter Jr.

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