FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kevin Porter Jr.
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks • #7 SG

Kevin Porter Jr. And Bucks Play Magic On March 8

Kevin Porter Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, March 8. Porter's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Porter had eight points and three steals in his most recent game, a 108-81 loss to the Celtics on March 2. Porter is averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Porter Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News