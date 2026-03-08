Kevin Porter Jr. And Bucks Play Magic On March 8

Porter had eight points and three steals in his most recent game, a 108-81 loss to the Celtics on March 2. Porter is averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.