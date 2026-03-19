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Kevin Porter Jr.
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks • #7 SG

Kevin Porter Jr. And Bucks Take On Jazz On March 19

Kevin Porter Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz on Thursday, March 19. Porter's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Porter had 25 points, 10 assists and two blocks in his last game, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17. Porter is averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are giving up 125.2 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Porter Jr.

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