Kevin Porter Jr. And Bucks Take On Jazz On March 19

Porter had 25 points, 10 assists and two blocks in his last game, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17. Porter is averaging 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are giving up 125.2 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

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