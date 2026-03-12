FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kevin Porter Jr.
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks • #7 SG

Kevin Porter Jr. And Bucks Play Heat On March 12

Kevin Porter Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 12. Porter's points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Porter tallied eight points and three steals in his most recent action, a 108-81 loss to the Celtics on March 2. Porter is averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kevin Porter Jr.

