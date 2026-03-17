FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kevin Porter Jr.
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks • #7 SG

Kevin Porter Jr. And Bucks Face Cavaliers On March 17

Kevin Porter Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 17. Porter's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 122-99 loss to the Hawks on March 14, Porter tallied 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Porter is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Porter Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News