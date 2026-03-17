Kevin Porter Jr. And Bucks Face Cavaliers On March 17

In his last game, a 122-99 loss to the Hawks on March 14, Porter tallied 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Porter is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per game.

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