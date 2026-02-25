Kevin Porter Jr. And Bucks Face Cavaliers On Feb. 25
Kevin Porter Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Porter's points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on Feb. 24, Porter posted 32 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 128-117 win over the Heat. Porter is averaging 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 115 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.