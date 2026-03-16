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Kevin Love
Utah Jazz

Kevin Love

Utah Jazz • #42 FC

Kevin Love And Jazz Face Kings On March 15

Kevin Love and the Utah Jazz play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 15. Love's points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 134-117 loss to the Knicks on March 11, Love tallied six points and six rebounds. Love is averaging 6.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are surrendering 120.7 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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