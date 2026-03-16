Kevin Love And Jazz Face Kings On March 15

In his last action, a 134-117 loss to the Knicks on March 11, Love tallied six points and six rebounds. Love is averaging 6.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are surrendering 120.7 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

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