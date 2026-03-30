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Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter

Detroit Pistons • #27 SG

Kevin Huerter And Pistons Face Thunder On March 30

Kevin Huerter and the Detroit Pistons play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 30. Huerter's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Huerter put up 11 points in his last game, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28. Huerter is averaging 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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