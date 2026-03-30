Kevin Huerter And Pistons Face Thunder On March 30

Huerter put up 11 points in his last game, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28. Huerter is averaging 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.6 points per contest.

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