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Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter

Detroit Pistons • #27 SG

Kevin Huerter And Pistons Play Raptors On March 31

Kevin Huerter and the Detroit Pistons play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 31. Huerter's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 114-110 loss to the Thunder on March 30, Huerter put up 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Huerter is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 112 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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