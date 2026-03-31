Kevin Huerter And Pistons Play Raptors On March 31

In his last appearance, a 114-110 loss to the Thunder on March 30, Huerter put up 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Huerter is averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 112 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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