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Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter

Detroit Pistons • #27 SG

Kevin Huerter And Pistons Take On Pelicans On March 26

Kevin Huerter and the Detroit Pistons play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. Huerter's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25, Huerter had eight points and two steals. Huerter is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.2 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Huerter

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