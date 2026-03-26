Kevin Huerter And Pistons Take On Pelicans On March 26

In his last action, a 130-129 loss to the Hawks on March 25, Huerter had eight points and two steals. Huerter is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.2 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.