FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter

Detroit Pistons • #27 SG

Kevin Huerter And Pistons Square Off Against Lakers On March 23

Kevin Huerter and the Detroit Pistons play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 23. Huerter's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 19, Huerter posted 14 points and four steals in a 117-95 win over the Wizards. Huerter is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Huerter

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News