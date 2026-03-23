Kevin Huerter And Pistons Square Off Against Lakers On March 23

Last time out on March 19, Huerter posted 14 points and four steals in a 117-95 win over the Wizards. Huerter is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per contest.

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