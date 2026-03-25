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Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter

Detroit Pistons • #27 SG

Kevin Huerter And Pistons Play Hawks On March 25

Kevin Huerter and the Detroit Pistons play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, March 25. Huerter's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Huerter had seven points and two steals in his last appearance, a 113-110 win over the Lakers on March 23. Huerter is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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