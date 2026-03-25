Kevin Huerter And Pistons Play Hawks On March 25

Huerter had seven points and two steals in his last appearance, a 113-110 win over the Lakers on March 23. Huerter is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.4 points per game.

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