Kevin Huerter And Pistons Take On Grizzlies On March 13

Last time out on March 12, Huerter recorded 12 points, four assists and two steals in a 131-109 win over the 76ers. Huerter is averaging 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 118.3 points per contest.

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