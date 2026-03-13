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Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter

Detroit Pistons • #27 SG

Kevin Huerter And Pistons Take On Grizzlies On March 13

Kevin Huerter and the Detroit Pistons play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 13. Huerter's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 12, Huerter recorded 12 points, four assists and two steals in a 131-109 win over the 76ers. Huerter is averaging 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 118.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Huerter

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