Kevin Durant And Rockets Play Timberwolves On March 25

Durant put up 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 132-124 loss to the Bulls on March 23. Durant leads his team in points per game (25.9), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.5 points per game.

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