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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Play Timberwolves On March 25

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 25. Durant's points prop was 26.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Durant put up 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 132-124 loss to the Bulls on March 23. Durant leads his team in points per game (25.9), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

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