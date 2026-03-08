FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Square Off Against Spurs On March 8

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, March 8. Durant's points prop was 25.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 106-99 win over the Trail Blazers on March 6, Durant tallied 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Durant paces his team in points per game (26.1), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kevin Durant

NBARecent NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

