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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Square Off Against Pelicans On March 13

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 13. Durant's points prop was 25.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 11, Durant put up 11 points and five assists. Durant is tops on his squad in points per contest (25.9), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are giving up 120.0 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

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