Kevin Durant And Rockets Square Off Against Pelicans On March 13

In his most recent action, a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 11, Durant put up 11 points and five assists. Durant is tops on his squad in points per contest (25.9), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are giving up 120.0 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

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