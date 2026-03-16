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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Lakers On March 16

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 16. Durant's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Durant tallied 32 points, six rebounds and five assists in his last action, a 107-105 win over the Pelicans on March 13. Durant is tops on his squad in points per contest (26.0), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.3 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

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