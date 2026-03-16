Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Lakers On March 16

Durant tallied 32 points, six rebounds and five assists in his last action, a 107-105 win over the Pelicans on March 13. Durant is tops on his squad in points per contest (26.0), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.3 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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