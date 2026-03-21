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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Square Off Against Heat On March 21

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Miami Heat on Saturday, March 21. Durant's points prop was 26.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Durant had 25 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks in his last action, a 117-95 win over the Hawks on March 20. Durant is tops on his team in points per game (25.7), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Heat rank 21st in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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