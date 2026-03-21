Kevin Durant And Rockets Square Off Against Heat On March 21

Durant had 25 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks in his last action, a 117-95 win over the Hawks on March 20. Durant is tops on his team in points per game (25.7), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Heat rank 21st in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.1 points per contest.

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